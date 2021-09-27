officer injured

Fundraiser held for CPD officer as he continues to recovery from shooting that killed partner

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French continues to recover

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A smiling Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. waved to a crowd of supporters by FaceTime Sunday night.



"He has his good days and bad days," said his father, Carlos Yanez Sr.

In August, Yanez was shot repeatedly and his partner, Officer Ella French, was killed during what police said was a traffic stop gone wrong.

His father said his son was shot four times, leaving each bullet still lodged inside his ailing body.

"Unfortunately, the doctors can't remove any of the bullets because they're highly sensitive areas that would cause more damage removing them than leaving them at this time," Yanez Sr. said.

An emotional Yanez Sr. said his son can move his right arm and has limited control of his left hand, but he remains partially paralyzed and lost an eye in the shooting.

RAW VIDEO: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares message from hospital
EMBED More News Videos

CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. speaks from the hospital as he continues to recover from a fatal shooting that took the life of his partner Ella French



"They do the job to protect people, but they put their lives at risk, and their families' futures," his father said.

The fundraiser at 55 West Bar is meant to safeguard that future, which is now in jeopardy.

'He's gone from a three income family to one overnight, and the bills don't stop -- mortgages don't stop," Yanez Sr. said.

RELATED: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares new video marking 7th anniversary with Chicago Police Department

Despite the somber reason for gathering, the dozens of people that showed up Sunday night took in a relatively jubilant atmosphere filled with live music, food, drinks, and even raffle items and gifts.

"We help each other out because we understand what the other, the other parent is feeling, or the other brother and sister," said Balvina Ranney, Yanez's cousin and event organizer.

Yanez's father calls these events "emotionally draining."

"It reignites a little bit of the memories of that day," said the former officer.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of CPD Officer Ella French; 2 charged

However, he also said they're necessary to help his son. Amid it all, Yanez Sr. is focused on the legal battle ahead with his son's alleged attacker, Emonte Morgan, who is due in court Monday.

"I'm gonna let the legal system try to be just," he said as his son continues working on the tough road ahead.

Officer French, 29, was just three years into her police career when she was killed.

Casket carrying Officer French arrives for visitation


EMBED More News Videos

The casket carrying fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French arrives at St. Rita of Cascia ahead of a visitation Wednesday.



The incident marked the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has been shot.

The Yanez family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodofficer injuredpolice officer killedpolice officer injuredchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violencechicago violenceofficer killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
48 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French continues to recover
Dashcam video shows wrong-way driver hit Wauconda squad car: report
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French shares new video
TOP STORIES
Teen shot 7 times while sitting in car outside SW Side home: family
48 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Northwestern investigating alleged drugging incidents at gatherings
Man charged with attempted murder after officer shot in South Shore
Ex-Northwestern professor to stand trial in 2017 fatal stabbing
OH haunted house actor stabs boy, 11, while trying to scare him
Couples get married in mass Magnificent Mile wedding ceremony
Show More
Mother, 2-year-old son killed in fall at Petco Park before Padres game
3 dead after Amtrak train from Chicago derails in Montana: officials
Gabby Petito honored at memorial service on her native Long Island
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News