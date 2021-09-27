Fundraiser held for CPD officer as he continues to recovery from shooting that killed partner

#OfficerYanez making FaceTime appearance at fundraiser to benefit his family tonight. The badly wounded @Chicago_Police officer’s dad tells me his son is still in a rehab facility with control of his right arm and part of his left hand. More tonight @ABC7Chicago at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/PbCrHziWwK— Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) September 27, 2021
"He has his good days and bad days," said his father, Carlos Yanez Sr.
In August, Yanez was shot repeatedly and his partner, Officer Ella French, was killed during what police said was a traffic stop gone wrong.
His father said his son was shot four times, leaving each bullet still lodged inside his ailing body.
"Unfortunately, the doctors can't remove any of the bullets because they're highly sensitive areas that would cause more damage removing them than leaving them at this time," Yanez Sr. said.
An emotional Yanez Sr. said his son can move his right arm and has limited control of his left hand, but he remains partially paralyzed and lost an eye in the shooting.
RAW VIDEO: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares message from hospital
"They do the job to protect people, but they put their lives at risk, and their families' futures," his father said.
The fundraiser at 55 West Bar is meant to safeguard that future, which is now in jeopardy.
'He's gone from a three income family to one overnight, and the bills don't stop -- mortgages don't stop," Yanez Sr. said.
RELATED: Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares new video marking 7th anniversary with Chicago Police Department
Despite the somber reason for gathering, the dozens of people that showed up Sunday night took in a relatively jubilant atmosphere filled with live music, food, drinks, and even raffle items and gifts.
"We help each other out because we understand what the other, the other parent is feeling, or the other brother and sister," said Balvina Ranney, Yanez's cousin and event organizer.
Yanez's father calls these events "emotionally draining."
"It reignites a little bit of the memories of that day," said the former officer.
RELATED: Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of CPD Officer Ella French; 2 charged
However, he also said they're necessary to help his son. Amid it all, Yanez Sr. is focused on the legal battle ahead with his son's alleged attacker, Emonte Morgan, who is due in court Monday.
"I'm gonna let the legal system try to be just," he said as his son continues working on the tough road ahead.
Officer French, 29, was just three years into her police career when she was killed.
Casket carrying Officer French arrives for visitation
The incident marked the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has been shot.
The Yanez family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his recovery.