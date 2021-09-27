Fundraiser held for CPD officer as he continues to recovery from shooting that killed partner

#OfficerYanez making FaceTime appearance at fundraiser to benefit his family tonight. The badly wounded @Chicago_Police officer’s dad tells me his son is still in a rehab facility with control of his right arm and part of his left hand. More tonight @ABC7Chicago at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/PbCrHziWwK — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) September 27, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10960436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. speaks from the hospital as he continues to recover from a fatal shooting that took the life of his partner Ella French

Casket carrying Officer French arrives for visitation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10959652" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The casket carrying fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French arrives at St. Rita of Cascia ahead of a visitation Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A smiling Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. waved to a crowd of supporters by FaceTime Sunday night."He has his good days and bad days," said his father, Carlos Yanez Sr.In August, Yanez was shot repeatedly and his partner, Officer Ella French, was killed during what police said was a traffic stop gone wrong.His father said his son was shot four times, leaving each bullet still lodged inside his ailing body."Unfortunately, the doctors can't remove any of the bullets because they're highly sensitive areas that would cause more damage removing them than leaving them at this time," Yanez Sr. said.An emotional Yanez Sr. said his son can move his right arm and has limited control of his left hand, but he remains partially paralyzed and lost an eye in the shooting."They do the job to protect people, but they put their lives at risk, and their families' futures," his father said.The fundraiser at 55 West Bar is meant to safeguard that future, which is now in jeopardy.'He's gone from a three income family to one overnight, and the bills don't stop -- mortgages don't stop," Yanez Sr. said.Despite the somber reason for gathering, the dozens of people that showed up Sunday night took in a relatively jubilant atmosphere filled with live music, food, drinks, and even raffle items and gifts."We help each other out because we understand what the other, the other parent is feeling, or the other brother and sister," said Balvina Ranney, Yanez's cousin and event organizer.Yanez's father calls these events "emotionally draining.""It reignites a little bit of the memories of that day," said the former officer.However, he also said they're necessary to help his son. Amid it all, Yanez Sr. is focused on the legal battle ahead with his son's alleged attacker, Emonte Morgan, who is due in court Monday."I'm gonna let the legal system try to be just," he said as his son continues working on the tough road ahead.Officer French, 29, was just three years into her police career when she was killed.The incident marked the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has been shot.The Yanez family has set up ato help with his recovery.