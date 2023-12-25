WATCH LIVE

1 in custody after Chicago police officer hit by vehicle in West Elsdon, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 25, 2023 10:26AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle while responding to a domestic disturbance on the city's Southwest Side on Sunday night, CPD said.

Police said it happened in the West Elsdon neighborhood's 4500 block of West 59th Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance between two people. One officer started to get out of their vehicle when they were struck, police said.

Other officers on the scene removed the offender from that vehicle and placed him in custody.

The injured officer suffered swelling to the arm and leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary in good condition. No further injuries were reported, and charges are pending.

