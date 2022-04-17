police officer injured

'Persons of interest' in custody after driver flees traffic stops, hits CPD officer in South Loop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police officer injured after struck by vehicle near Grant Park in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are talking to "persons of interest" after a driver hit an officer near Grant Park Saturday night.

Investigators said officers were conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 9 p.m. when the driver took off, hitting the officer in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue in South Loop.

RELATED: Pedestrians stop driver who hit, critically hurt bicyclist from fleeing scene of crash, police say

The officer sustained an injury to his leg and was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

A vehicle matching the description of the wanted vehicle was recovered at 111th Street and Michigan Avenue Sunday afternoon, police say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopofficer injuredpolice officer injuredchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER INJURED
CPD officer injured after struck by vehicle in South Loop
Pullman shooting: CPD officer injured; SWAT responds to shootout
Suspect charged in traffic stop, shootout that injured 2 CPD officers
Drivers lend helping hand to Florida trooper who was attacked
TOP STORIES
3 found dead in Chicago waterways over 2 days, police say
Pedestrians stop driver who hit bicyclist from fleeing scene of crash
Police questioning teen son after woman found dead in duffel bag
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
Evanston woman dies from 'several stab wounds,' police say
'Smishing' text: Scammers pose as your boss in new type of scam
Show More
11 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Crews work to save WWII destroyer taking on water
Shootout at South Side restaurant leaves woman wounded, police say
Chicago Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds Easter Sunday
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
More TOP STORIES News