car crash

Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 2 Chicago police officers hurt in Streeterville; driver cited

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash Thursday in Streeterville on the Near North Side.

A marked squad car was heading east with its emergency equipment activated at 8:41 p.m. in the 500-block of East Illinois Street when it was hit by a southbound Toyota Camry on Lower Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Chicago police officer stabbed while responding to mental health disturbance in South Chicago

A police source said the driver of the Toyota works for a ride-hailing service.

Two male officers were taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A female passenger in the Toyota was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

RELATED: Driver runs red light, crashes into squad car on South Side: CPD

The 55-year-old man driving the Toyota declined medical treatment, according to police. he was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillecar crashpolice officer injuredcar accidentpolice officerpolicechicago police departmentcrash
CAR CRASH
Girl, 8, killed in Steger crash, loaded gun, drugs found in car: police
I-57 shooting leads to crash, all lanes reopen, police say
Chatham crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt: CPD
Car crash causes power outage in Northbrook
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA
Illinois shatters COVID-19 daily record with 9,935 new cases
Woman found dead in forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Friday
Chicago COVID-19 surge worse than 1st peak: CDPH
CPD officer stabbed while responding to mental health disturbance
Show More
Morgan Park spruce selected as Chicago's official 2020 Christmas tree
Hillsong Church pastor fired, admits cheating on wife
Chicago Christmas music station starts holiday tunes this week
Woman fatally shot while driving in Englewood
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More TOP STORIES News