Chicago looting: Police to flood downtown with 1K officers this weekend; Lightfoot releases plan to protect businesses, neighborhoods

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After pervasive looting earlier this week, Chicago police plan to flood downtown with 1,000 officers this weekend to prevent more looting.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a news conference at noon near Ohio Street Beach, where she's expected to announce new steps to protect Chicago businesses and neighborhoods.Police Superintendent David Brown said Thursday night that 1,000 more officers will be stationed downtown this weekend. CPD said it's ready to respond in case there is more unrest.Brown stood Thursday before a backdrop of dozens of photos of alleged looters, who detectives are actively searching for right now.Chicago police are releasing dozens of photos of people they believe looted and destroyed hundreds of thousands of dollars in property and merchandise.Supt. Brown said CPD is combing through video and taking leads from a newly-created looting tip line as he issued a stern warning."What I want the looters to learn is how committed we are to not only stopping the looting but, if they escape, working tirelessly to find them, punish them and prosecute them," Brown said.Law enforcement is scouring footage of alleged looters. Among them are two women who police say broke into the Victoria's Secret store on the fourth floor of Water Tower Place.Meanwhile, small business owner Mo Zahid, whose store got hit by looters on the Magnificent Mile, wonders what will happen if the looters try again."What I think is my biggest concern is how many people participated in the looting, see it as a success," he said.After this week's events, there are questions about Macy's remaining at Water Tower Place.is reporting the anchor store may leave or shrink its footprint at the location.A source told Crain's the retailer is not happy with the police response to the recent looting.