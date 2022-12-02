Chicago police to trade $100 Visa gift cards for guns at St. Ita Catholic Church turn-in event

The Chicago Police Department is hosting a gun turn-in event at St. Ita Catholic Church. You can get a $100 Visa gift card for your gun.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a push to get guns of all kinds off the street in Chicago, and there's money on the line.

On Saturday, Chicago police will have their fifth gun turn-in event this year. Director Glen Brooks from the Chicago Police Department joined ABC7 Friday to talk about the event.

The event is at St. Ita Catholic Church at 5500 North Broadway in Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who turn in a gun will get a $100 prepaid Visa gift card and $10 prepaid Visa gift card for bb-guns, air guns and replica guns. You can turn in the guns with no questions asked.