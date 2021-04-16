fire

Woman set on fire, critically hurt in South Deering, Chicago police say

Woman taken from South Deering firehouse on 105th and Hoxie to Trinity Hospital
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman set on fire, critically hurt in South Deering: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old woman ran to a nearby firehouse after a 31-year-old man set her on fire early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman told police the man poured gasoline on her body before lighting her on fire about 1:40 a.m. in the 10600-block of South Hoxie Avenue.

She ran to the firehouse at 105th Street and Hoxie in South Deering before being transported to Trinity Hospital, police said.

RELATED: New City basement fire leaves 2 dead, Chicago fire officials say

She was expected to be transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center and was initially listed in critical condition, according to CPD.

No one was in custody later Friday.

Area Two detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth deeringfiredomestic violencechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Woman saved from burning building by KY police officers: bodycam video
Plane erupts in flames after crashing in Texas; 21 survive
Crews battle large blaze in LaSalle County
CFD firefighter hurt while battling Gresham fire
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News