2 injured in Lincoln Park porch collapse, CFD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a porch collapse Friday night.

Chicago fire officials said the collapse happened in the 2600-block of North Ashland Avenue in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.


CFD said a man and woman suffered minor injuries in the collapse. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.

Officials did not give any reasons for or circumstances surrounding the collapse.
