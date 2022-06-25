2 injured in Lincoln Park porch collapse, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a porch collapse Friday night.
Chicago fire officials said the collapse happened in the 2600-block of North Ashland Avenue in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.
CFD said a man and woman suffered minor injuries in the collapse. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.
Officials did not give any reasons for or circumstances surrounding the collapse.
