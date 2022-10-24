Dozens rally in support of Chicago priest, Father Michael Pfleger, amid new sex abuse allegations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of people rallied Sunday on the steps of St. Sabina Church in support of its pastor, Father Michael Pfleger.

Earlier this month, Pfleger stepped aside from the ministry after a new claim of sexual abuse of a minor that allegedly happened back in the 1980s.

Fr. Pfleger released a statement proclaiming his innocence.

Those gathered at the rally, including the Reverend Jesse Jackson, want the Archdiocese of Chicago to expedite its investigation and return Fr. Pfleger to ministry as soon as possible.

