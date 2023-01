Chicago Public Library celebrates 150th anniversary

The Chicago Public Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

The library opened in 1873 inside a water tank that survived the Great Chicago Fire. It started with 8,000 books donated by the people of Great Britain. Eventually, the library added horse-drawn carts and then new brick-and-mortar locations.

The library has put together a special website with quizzes, a history timeline, and celebration events. You can learn more here.