It has been 10 years since former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel approved the largest mass school closure in modern American history.

Public officials vow to make improvements at CPS a decade after mass school closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A decade after a massive wave of school closures, Chicago Public Schools continues to face a litany of hurdles.

Dwindling enrollment, empty buildings and soaring deficits are plaguing many schools.

CPS data from the 2022-2023 school year shows 61 school buildings have an occupancy rate of 30% or less. There were 17 buildings that fell into the same category when former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel approved the largest mass school closure in modern American history in 2013.

While public officials are vowing to make improvements, some parents say their trust is wavering. Illinois Answers Project spoke with parents, students and public officials about the path forward to solve the district's issues.

You can read their full report here.