Chicago Public Schools students return to classroom Monday

Chicago Public Schools students return to school Monday, with Mayor Brandon Johnson welcoming students back to class.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the day that parents across the Chicago area rejoice!

It's the official return to class for CPS students and many other kids at schools across the suburbs.

CTU staff are ready to welcome kids back. If you feel like this school year is starting earlier than, you're right. Chicago Public Schools traditionally started after Labor Day weekend,

But board members last year opted for a new schedule that would align its academic calendar with other suburban districts.

Monday morning, Mayor Brandon Johnson, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and others will be at Beidler Elementary School in East Garfield Park to welcome students.

CTU said that school was once targeted for closure but is now a Sustainable Community School.

Preschool has expanded to 75 neighborhoods by adding 21 classrooms within 11 elementary schools. The goal is to hopefully provide pre-K to residents in all 77 neighborhoods.

The issue of a teacher shortage still remains this school year across the state, so CPS is hosting a job fair this Thursday. They are looking for paraprofessional, and substitutes.

Mayor Johnson plans to visit three schools Monday and end his day at a back-to-school event later in the afternoon.

The CTA is offering first day free rides on buses and trains. The offer is available to students in grades k-12 and enrolled in Chicago Public Schools, charter schools and private schools.