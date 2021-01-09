Chicago Inspector General investigation into CPS began after BGA report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Inspector General began an investigation into CPS after a Better Government Association investigative reporter dug into a favor.David Kidwell from the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the Chicago Public Schools investigation.BGA reporter Kiannah Sepeda-Miller co-reported with Chalkbeat on a $1.6 million favor Mayor Lori Lightfoot sealed for a campaign donor with the city school system. The IG also looked into former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett.Projects like this one help provide residents with the transparency and accountability needed to ensure CPS is doing right by school staff, students and families, Kidwell said.To find out more, visitand