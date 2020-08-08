Education

Back to school: CPS fall sports to have abbreviated season as officials works to finalize remote learning plan

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students in Chicago are slated to start the new school year in just one month, but school officials say they are still trying to finalize their remote learning plan.

Earlier this week, Chicago Public School officials announced they will not reopen for in-person instruction this fall.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have announced Wednesday that CPS will start the school year with all-remote learning.


However, while they say it still has details to work out, they have made a definitive decision when it comes to fall sports.

The district says girls and boys cross country and golf, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis will all have abbreviated fall seasons with in-person events. Boys football and soccer, as well as girls volleyball, has been moved to spring 2021. Officials added that teams will play shortened regular-season schedules and state series will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Full listing of the changes to the schedule

As for remote learning, CPS is telling families it is now taking extra time to huddle with school administrators and labor leaders. They say they are emphasizing their focusing on how after school clubs and activities will be impacted by the new all-remote model.

"Our goal for the upcoming school year is to provide the strongest possible education in these challenging times, and as we announced on Wednesday, we believe an improved remote learning model that engages students for the full school day is the right way to begin the new school year based on both the evolving public health situation and feedback from our families," the district said in an update to CPS families Friday.

The Chicago Teachers Union has said they believe the need for all-remote learning would be inevitable, and pushed for that decision earlier to give CPS and teachers more time to prepare.
EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Teachers Union held a car caravan rally Monday as they continued their call for remote learning only this fall.



Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacey Davis Gates recently tweeted about the new all remote planning says, "I don't know how they can release anything without a negotiated deal? I mean educators get voice in how this works."


Whatever the plan looks like, it will certainly require all students to have online access. CPS is encouraging families to reach out to their children's schools if they still need a computing device or if they believe they are eligible for free online internet.

CPS classes are scheduled to being September 8 with the hope to be at least partially back in the classroom by November.

District officials say those who need additional assistance to prepare for remote learning can call the CPS family hotline at (773) 417-1060 or email familyservices@cps.edu.

The decision to start the school year remotely could help as Illinois tries to slow the spread of new COVID-19 cases, health officials say.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced more than 2,000 new infections statewide Friday and 21 more deaths. The positivity rate is now at 4.1%, which is the highest it's been since mid-June.

Governor JB Pritzker says he is now taking action to try to keep that number from going up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagohigh schoolschoolchicago public schoolshigh school sportspublic schoolsports
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago FBI names Englewood killing of teen as 1st Operation Legend target
Kanye West facing objections to candidacy on IL presidential ballot
'Political sideshow': Pritzker faces warrant for arrest, ordered to appear in court over emergency action
ABC 7 presents Bud Billiken: Celebrating 91 years special
13 IL counties considered at 'warning level' for COVID-19 as daily cases surpass 2K
Crestwood mayor charged in red-light camera bribery scheme
Man faces attempted murder charge after Chatham shootout with police
Show More
Border tunnel appears to be 'most sophisticated' in US history
Police concerned of gang retaliation in fatal shooting of rapper FBG Duck
Arlington Heights community rallies after BLM banner damaged
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, storms possible Saturday
'Hamilton' star, family raise money to renovate PICU lounge in honor of late daughter
More TOP STORIES News