Chicago Public Schools will start with remote learning, sources say; Mayor Lightfoot, CPS to make announcement Wednesday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to make a major announcement about Chicago Public Schools Wednesday morning, with sources telling ABC7 that CPS will start the school year with all-remote learning.

The decision comes weeks after CPS proposed a hybrid model for most students featuring two days a week in class and three days at home. The district had been gathering online feedback from parents.

Word of the CPS decision came hours after talk of a teachers strike grew louder if CPS went ahead with in-person learning.

"One case and it's like everyone has to disperse anyway," said CPS parent Kordny Rainey-Robinson. "I understand where the teachers are coming from."

City teachers argued conditions aren't safe enough for in-person learning as COVID-19 cases steadily rise.

The president of the teacher's union tweeting: "A win for teachers, students and parents. It's sad that we have to strike or threaten to strike to be heard, but when we fight we win!"

The mayor's office said they will hold a news conference here at 9 a.m.where an official announcement will be made.
