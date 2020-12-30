CPS return to school plan details released, along with how many staff granted accommodations to stay home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8056016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will return to in-person instruction beginning in January after winter break.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools has released details and a schedule for their plan to bring some students back for in-person learning starting in January.The first group of staff for pre-K and cluster programs will return on Jan. 4. Students enrolled in pre-K and moderate and intensive cluster programs resume in-person learning on Jan. 11.Staff returns for grades K-8 on Jan. 25, and in-person learning with a hybrid model for students in grades K-8 resumes on Feb 1.The school district said 83.3% of all employees are expected to return on Jan. 4 for in-person learning. Leave or accommodation to remain remote was granted for 12.35 of CPS employees. Additionally, 4.4% of requests for leave or accommodations to remain remote are still pending.CPS said that every person with an American with Disabilities Act accommodation, which applied to any employee with an underlying health condition listed on the CDC's website, was granted an accommodation to work from home. A total of 18.7% of employees who live with someone who has a serious medical condition were given accommodations to work from home, and 11.5% of those requesting to remain at home due to childcare accommodations had their requests granted.The school district said any staff member who shares a home with someone with a high-risk medical condition but were not given an accommodation to work from home will be able to get a weekly COVID-19 test.Additionally, all school staff returning in-person will be given monthly COVID-19 tests as part of the district's testing program.The district only expects about 37% of eligible students to return to in-person classes, officials said earlier in December.CPS data shows a disproportionate number of students expected to return are white. About 23% are white, 30% are Black, nearly 39% are Latino and about 4% are Asian. Overall student enrollment in the district is nearly 11% white, about 36% Black, nearly 47% Latino and about 4% Asian, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.Schools CEO Janice Jackson said about 77,000 of the roughly 208,000 eligible students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade and in special education planned to return. A date for high school students hasn't been set.The Chicago Teacher's Union has clashed with the district over the plan since it was announced. CTU has expressed concerns about air ventilation in school buildings and how quickly the virus can spread between individuals.The union also balked at CPS's plan hire 2,000 non-union staff to monitor students in school and classrooms."So this hiring is an admission that they don't really have a workable plan and the reason there is a monitor is because they are telling teachers we have to have something for students to do when we turn back to our computers and teach kids who are still at home," said CTU president Jesse Sharkey.