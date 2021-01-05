CTU remains in opposition to CPS plan less than 1 week before some students return to in-person learning

CPS officials have said schools are safe and ready to welcome back teachers and students, but the Chicago Teacher's Union has vehemently pushed back.
Both CPS and CTU officials held news conferences Tuesday morning to discuss their thoughts on returning to the classroom.
CPS' CEO Janice Jackson said they have followed all health recommendations by experts, she even tweeted out photos and said they were ready to safely welcome students back next week.
The teachers union disagreed and said going back now, when another virus surge is expected after the holidays, is dangerous.
The plan right now is for students in pre-K and moderate to intensive "cluster" programs to start on January 11th, and kindergarten through 8th grade students are set to return on
February 1.
All families have the option to stay remote.