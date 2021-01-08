Chicago Public Schools to provide update on return to in-person learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8056016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will return to in-person instruction beginning in January after winter break.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference Friday morning to give an update on plans for a safe return to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.Chicago Public Schools says millions have been spent on making sure kids and teachers will be safe in school as some of CPS' youngest students head back to class Monday.On January 11, pre-K and cluster programs will return to in-person learning. Then less than a month later on February 1: K-8th grade will return to in-person education.All CPS families were given the option to stay remote.CPS says classrooms have been reimagined to include socially distant desks, air purifiers and other PPE precautions.But the Chicago Teachers Union is questioning whether with the recent holidays and amidst vaccine distribution whether it's safe to come back. This week some teachers required to come to schools in person opted to sit outside in the winter weather or not show up at all citing safety concerns.The Chicago Teachers Union blasting CPS for putting teachers in a position to come to school or take unpaid leave. School officials said they are preparing to have substitutes ready to go in the event of noncompliance for teachers.Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson says the district has invested over $100 million in school reopening and claims low COVID-19 spread in private school counter parts.