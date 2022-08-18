CPS collaborates with Chicago police, fire and emergency management ahead of new school year

Chicago Public Schools is getting ready to welcome back its first phase of students and educators Monday but doing so without the support of the Chicago Teachers Union.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools is working to keep kids safe at school.

CPD has partnered with Chicago police, fire and emergency management for a school safety exercise and to go over school safety plans ahead of the new school year.

The district is conducting an exercise Thursday at Julian High School as part of the district's ongoing public safety preparedness efforts, CPS said.

The district also plans to roll out its comprehensive safety plan and resources for staff and family.

