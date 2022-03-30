Chicago history teacher accused of hanging Black doll from string in CPS classroom

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The school day ended with a special listening session after an apparent racial incident at one of Chicago Public Schools' stand-out high schools."He definitely should have thought about it because that could be really sensitive, especially being an African American doll. And even something like that, like suicidal, could trigger suicidal thoughts," said Whitney Young sophomore William Schetz."It really surprised me and I was really disgusted because our school is supposed to be very inclusive and diverse," said a student of color who preferred to speak anonymously.These reactions come after a Whitney Young High School teacher hung a Black doll by the neck in a classroom.The image have been widely shared on social media and circulated by students.A letter from the school's principal to parents said, "...a teacher hung a small stuffed African American football doll by a pull-down string from a projector screen in their classroom. The teacher indicated he found the doll in his room and wanted the students to see if someone would claim it."When another teacher confronted that teacher about the hanging doll, the two got into a fight.Whitney Young's principal went on to say in the letter to parents, "We plan to follow the disciplinary protocol established by Chicago Public Schools."Sources told ABC7 that the teacher who hung the doll is white and teaches history."I believe he should be removed from the school. His teaching degree should be taken away," said Whitney Young parent Michelle Donegan.Donegan is a parent of a bi-racial student at the school and said she wants aggressive action taken against the teacher who hung the Black doll."He knows what lynching is. He knows what hanging the doll would represented, but did he give any thought to how it would affect the students," she added.The spokeswoman for the Chicago Teachers Union commented on the situation saying: "...practices that mitigate the harm of racial biases must be ongoing and consistent in our schools."CPS would not comment on the status of the teacher involved with the doll incident, saying they do not comment on personnel matters