coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: City won't enter Phase 3 of reopening until early June, Lightfoot says

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is holding Chicago back from moving into the next phase of reopening along with the rest of the state next week.

Mayor Lightfoot said the city's health metrics show Chicago is not ready to transition to Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois Plan on May 29. However, she said the trends suggest Chicago will be ready to move to Phase 3 in early June.

While Phase 3 will still require physical distancing and face coverings in public, Mayor Lightfoot said Friday she will release industry-specific guidelines next week for how specific businesses can plan to reopen safely next month.

Lightfoot said certain businesses will be allowed to reopen at a limited capacity in early June, including: childcare centers, in-home family childcare, park facilities (not including the lakefront or contact sports), libraries, office-based jobs, professional services, real estate services, hotels/lodging, outdoor attractions (i.e. boating, non-lakefront golf courses), retail stores (non-essential), personal services (including hair/nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors) and restaurants and coffee shops for outdoor dining.

READ: Mayor Lightfoot's full plan for reopening Chicago in early June

EMBED More News Videos

Some Chicago restaurant owners have expressed disappointment after Mayor Lightfoot's announcement that the city won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29.



Some Chicago restaurants owners have expressed disappointment after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city will not be ready for outdoor dining on May 29.

Lightfoot said the city is not ready for the next reopening phase and she did not give a specific date on when things will move forward, but it won't be next Friday.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

She said the last thing she wants is to move too quickly and be forced to re-impose restrictions.

"There's no vaccine. There's no cure. We're still at risk, COVID is still here. It's still getting people sick, because people are still dying," Lightfoot said.

On Wednesday, Pritzker announced he would allow restaurants to open outdoor dining in the next phase of reopening. He expects the entire state will be ready to move to Phase 3 on May 29.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

Lightfoot said May 29 isn't a magic date, just because it's the date the state can enter the next phase of reopening. The mayor is promising to ease restrictions, including at the lakefront, when it is safe to do so.

"Having thousands of people congregating on the lakefront is one of the surest ways that I know that we would have the kind of surge that would set us back, have us have to reimpose restrictions on mobility," she said. "I don't want either of those things to happen."

Many restaurant owners are disappointed and many were getting their patios open.

In Andersonville, several restaurants adorn their outdoor seating areas with flower boxes and tables.

Lightfoot said restaurant owners and patrons will have to wait a few more weeks before that can happen. But for an already hard-hit industry, those extra weeks could mean some restaurants May have to close for good.

"It's a bummer!" said Amy Laria, owner of Flo restaurant in Noble Square. "It was starting to feel like we were getting back to some sort of normalcy."

RELATED: Illinois Mask Requirements: New face mask order changes mandate amid coronavirus pandemic

Laria said she had a contractor come to her restaurant Thursday morning to develop plans for her outdoor seating area.

"To have a couple tables out here, be able to serve people again, you had that hope we were going in the direction, and it will be back to normal someday, and it stinks," she said.

The mayor said she understands the plight of restaurateurs, and said the city is still making progress in this pandemic, but progress that has to remain at a slow pace in order to not slip backwards.

The mayor said restaurants in the city will have to wait until June.

"It's sad," said Tetiana Zakaliuk, server at Tryzub restaurant in Ukrainian Village. "I was really expecting to see people come in here and sitting out on the patio, and enjoying our drinks and food."

David Miller, owner of Baker Miller in Lincoln Square, said the prolonged closure is fine by him; he planned to stay closed regardless.

"Until I feel that our team is not at risk or even other guests are at risk, we decided to take a risk and not open yet," he said.

Miller said he is not alone in his decision, and that the economic risk is worth it for the safety of his employees and his customers.

"To be honest, I'm not sure we'll be comfortable until a vaccine is released," he said.

All the restaurant owners ABC7 spoke to agreed that safety is the top priority, but until they can reopen the reality is their future still hangs in the balance.

She also warned that Chicagoans will still need to take precautions when the city reopens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolooplori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantrestaurantsreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
What to know about Illinois' 105K COVID-19 cases
Durbin to tour South Shore COVID-19 testing site
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
Chicago restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29: mayor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 105K with over 4K deaths
Why the pandemic is deepening a racial divide in Chicago area communities
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
Construction worker fatally hit by semi on I-94 in Burns Harbor ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with stray showers Friday
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
Where to pick up barbecue this Memorial Day Weekend
Show More
What to know about Indiana's 30,409 COVID-19 cases
Chicago girls missing 5 days
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day safety plan
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase in LA
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
More TOP STORIES News