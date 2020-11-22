Humboldt Park restaurant Cafe Marie Jeanne closing its doors due to Chicago coronavirus pandemic challenges

coronavirus chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cafe Marie Jeanne in Humboldt Park will close its doors for good Monday, due to hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.

People waited in line for hours Sunday, waiting to pick up an order at the restaurant on Chicago's Northwest Side. At its peak, the line of customers stretched around the block.

One person said he waited more than three hours just to make sure he got in one last order.

Days ago Cafe Marie Jeanne announced on social media it was closing for good. Its owners thanked customers for a great five years.

The post said the restaurant "hung in as long as" it could.

And patrons said ever since that announcement, there have been long lines outside the beloved neighborhood cafe.

It's a place one customer called the soul and center of her neighborhood.

The city is offering up new help for restaurants that are struggling to survive amid COIVD-19, but it comes a little too late for Hamburger Mary's in Andersonville.



"Cafe Marie Jeanne was sort of the heart of it all to me, sitting at the bar, having a glass of natural wine; everyone was so kind to you the whole time, walked you through the experience," she said.

Customers said this is what made the spot on California Avenue and Augusta Boulevard so special.

The community-based French-inspired restaurant worked to make sure its high-quality cuisine was accessible to all customers.
