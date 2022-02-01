restaurants

Fulton Market restaurants call for more federal dollars

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fulton Market restaurants call for more federal money

CHICAGO (WLS) -- January is already tough in the restaurant industry, and some Chicago restaurants are saying more help from the federal government is urgently needed.

"Restaurants that didn't get grants, these restaurants are on the brink of closing now," said Roger Romanelli, Chicago Restaurants Coalition and US Restaurants Coalution.


"There are so many wonderful communities where all you might have is a McDonald's. What happened to the neighborhood restaurant?" said Anthony Waller, Catering Out the Box.

Monday, several local restauranteurs urged congress and President Joe Biden to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. They said restaurants have followed federal and local government COVID guidance to keep the public safe, and now the businesses that didn't get help in the first round may not make it.

And for these business owners, it's personal: staff that has been with them for years depend on income from the restaurant.

"You have all of these employees, general managers, who don't work for tips," said Len DeFranco, Hawkeye's Bar & Grill. "You have the service people who do work for tips, and these people are being asked to sacrifice not directly but indirectly."

"I'm not looking for a vacation, I'm looking to keep the staff together and continue business," said Joel Nickson, Wishbone Restaurant.


A spokesman for Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said he spoke in support of adding more funds, but Republicans on objected.

"Senator Durbin believes restaurants are the lifeblood of our communities. When they struggle, our cities struggle. Congress needs to do its part to give them a helping hand as we continue to deal with this pandemic," a spokesman said in a statement.

"I fully support replenishing the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and I'll keep working to help ensure these small businesses continue to get the federal support they need as soon as possible," said Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth in a statement.

The restaurant coalition is urging action by February 11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagofulton river districtwest loopcoronavirus chicagosenaterestaurantscongressdick durbintammy duckworth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANTS
Celebrate Valentine's Day by painting with a twist
Chicken wing prices rise weeks before Super Bowl
Sarah Palin allegedly flouted COVID rules by dining indoors
Chicago Brewery mixes up beer and wine hybrids for new experience
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning: Chicago area bracing for 10+ inches of snow
Nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled, smothered: ME
Unsealed affidavit reveals FBG Duck killers' alleged plan
Al Capone's granddaughter shares warm memories of 'Papa'
1st case of omicron variant BA.2 confirmed in Illinois
As Van Dyke release nears, some say CPD reforms moving too slowly
Gov. Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, taxes in budget
Show More
New law would get rid of Illinois gas bill surcharge
472 new citizens sworn in at Chicago naturalization ceremony
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby
Synagogue, Jewish school vandalized on North Side
CPD officer injured in Morgan Park crash
More TOP STORIES News