Unidentified man's body pulled from Chicago River near The Salt Shed, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a body was pulled from the Chicago River near the Salt Shed music venue Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the 1300-block of North Elston Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for the report of a man in the river.

The man, a John Doe, was pulled from the river and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how he died. The man has not been identified and police have not released any description of his physical appearance or approximate age.

How the man came to be in the river was also not immediately known. Police have not said whether they suspect foul play was involved in his death.

No one is currently in custody, CPD said. An investigation by area detectives is ongoing.

