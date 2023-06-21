Family of Noah Enos, whose body was pulled from Chicago River, speaks for 1st time since death

A body found in the Chicago River near The Salt Shed has been identified as missing man Noah Enos, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a missing man whose body was pulled from the Chicago River near The Salt Shed music venue on Saturday morning are speaking out for the first time since his death.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

Noah Enos' body was recovered from the water at around 9:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Enos had gone missing five days earlier after attending a concert at the Salt Shed Monday night with a coworker.

Enos' family said he had moved to the Chicago area about a year and a half ago with his girlfriend, who was heavily involved in the search for him after he went missing, and his younger brother.

"He was kind, loving, very artistic, loved music, loved animals, very smart," said his father Steven Enos. "He was really getting his life together before it was taken from him."

Steven Enos said he does not believe his son's death was an accident, and said the investigation into it continues.

A vigil is planned for this Friday to honor Noah Enos. The family will post more information about that vigil on their GoFundMe page.