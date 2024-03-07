2 robbed at gunpoint in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were robbed at gunpoint by four suspects in Logan Square Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old woman and a man were talking in the 3200-block of West Armitage Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. when police said four suspects got out of a gray sedan.

The suspects displayed guns and demanded the victims' property and the victims complied, police said.

SEE ALSO:

Chicago police investigating 6 robberies, with 1 woman stabbed

The suspects then got back in the sedan and fled southbound, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood