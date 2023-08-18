Chicago police investigating at least 4 armed robberies in 20 minutes on North Side

CPD is investigating at least 4 Chicago robberies on the North Side in 20 minutes in Lakeview, Roscoe Village and North Center.

2 suspects arrested in connection with additional Lakeview robbery, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating at least four armed robberies that took place in less than 20 minutes Thursday night on Chicago's North Side.

Police confirm all the robberies were carried out in a similar fashion.

By about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Chicago police had swarmed a gas station at Halsted and Addison streets in Wrigleyville, and appeared to be focused on a white sedan, which is the same vehicle description provided in a warning of at least four armed robberies on the North Side that appear to be linked.

However, it was not immediately clear if the early Friday morning police activity was connected.

Police said the robberies all happened within a span of about 20 minutes.

The latest happened just before midnight near Roscoe Street and Wolcott Avenue.

That's where police said a man and woman were standing on the sidewalk when a white sedan pulled up, and two suspects approached them with guns and demanded their personal property.

The victims complied and the suspects drove off.

That's the story in the three other incidents: A 61-year-old man was robbed by the same described suspects near Berteau Avenue and Paulina Street.

The other two armed robberies happened right before that near Grace Street and Hoyne Avenue and another on North Leavitt Street.

Personal belongings were taken in each incident.

Police said all the victims in these robberies immediately complied, so no injuries were reported.

In a fifth incident that appeared to involve suspects and a vehicle matching the same description, a 67-year-old man walking home in the 900-block of West Dakin Street about 2:45 a.m. was robbed.

Moments later, police saw the suspects near a white sedan with the man's property, CPD said. Those suspects were taken into custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

