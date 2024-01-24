Rideshare driver attacked, robbed by passengers in Greater Grand Crossing: Chicago police

A rideshare driver was targeted in a Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago robbery on Wednesday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of passengers robbed and attacked a rideshare driver on the South Side early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The passengers allegedly forced the driver to hand over his phone and hit him in the face before running away.

Chicago police put out a community alert on Monday, warning of five similar robberies targeting rideshare drivers on the West Side this month.

