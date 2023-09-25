Chicago police investigating string of armed robberies in South Deering

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies in the South Deering neighborhood.

At least seven robberies were reported between 4:20 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, police said. They happened at the following times and locations:

2400 block of West 31st Street at 4:23 a.m.

1300 block of West 51st Street at 4:38 a.m.

2600 block of West 55th Street at 5:25 a.m.

1600 block of West 35th Street at 5:25 a.m.

3700 block of South Archer Avenue at 5:30 a.m.

5100 block of South Sacramento Avenue between 5:15 a.m. and 5:20 a.m.

2700 block of West Pershing Road between 5:20 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Police are looking for five suspects, who were seen in a silver 2016 Hyundai and a black 2019 Kia SUV.

