Chicago police investigating string of 4 armed robberies in about 90 minutes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking into a string of armed robberies that took place Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

They happened over the course of about 90 minutes, starting at 10:30 p.m. in West Town, then in Avondale, the West Loop and Bucktown.

Chicago police said most victims were on the sidewalk or outside a building when a group of about four men armed with rifles and handguns pulled up in a white sedan and robbed them before driving off.

No one was seriously injured, but a security guard was hit in the face in one of the incidents, CPD said.

The robberies took place in the following locations:

- 2300-block of West Thomas Street at 10:30 p.m.

- 2900-block of North Albany Avenue at 10:32 p.m.

- 1500-block of West Warren Boulevard at 10:45 p.m.

- 1700-block of West Armitage Avenue at 12:06 a.m.

