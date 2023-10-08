WATCH LIVE

Chicago police seek 2 suspects in robbery on CTA Green Line Train downtown

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 8, 2023 11:09PM
The police department is looking for two suspects in a Chicago robbery that happened on a CTA Green Line near the Wabash Avenue stop in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a couple of robbery suspects.

Police said released images of two men who they say robbed a person on a CTA Green Line train last week near the Wabash stop.

It happened on Monday, Oct. 2 just after 1:20 a.m.

The men approached a passenger, implied that they a weapon and demanded the victim's property, police said. After the passenger gave up their belongings, both men fled from the train.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4443.

