Belmont Cragin robbery: Teen shot at by CCL holder after robbing restaurant, arrested, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy is in custody after robbing a Northwest Side Mexican restaurant at gunpoint Monday night, Chicago police said.

The armed teen entered the restaurant in the 5400-block of West Belmont Avenue in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood about 9:35 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register, CPD said.

The clerk complied, but a male licensed concealed carry holder in the restaurant confronted the teen.

He shot at the teen, but missed. Bullet holes could be seen in the restaurant's window.

The boy exited the restaurant and drove away in a black SUV, which crashed in the 2800-block of North Long Avenue.

He tried to get away, but was arrested.

A weapon was recovered, CPD said.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

