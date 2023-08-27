WATCH LIVE

Logan Square robbery: 3 men robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 27, 2023 12:21PM
There was a Chicago robbery Saturday night. Three men were robbed at gunpoint on North St. Louis Avenue in Logan Square, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Logan Square, Chicago police said.

The men were standing outside in the 2300-block of North St. Louis Avenue just after 7:20 p.m. when a gray sedan stopped in front of them, and four male suspects got out holding guns, CPD said.

The suspects demanded the victims' belongings, and they complied, police said.

The suspects then got back into the car and drove away, according to police.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody Sunday morning.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

