Logan Square robbery: 3 men robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in Logan Square, Chicago police said.

The men were standing outside in the 2300-block of North St. Louis Avenue just after 7:20 p.m. when a gray sedan stopped in front of them, and four male suspects got out holding guns, CPD said.

The suspects demanded the victims' belongings, and they complied, police said.

The suspects then got back into the car and drove away, according to police.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody Sunday morning.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

