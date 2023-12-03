Mail truck stolen from postal worker in Fernwood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mail truck was stolen and later found on the South Side on Saturday, Chicago police said.

Police said a postal worker was delivering mail in the Fernwood neighborhood's 10600 block of South Wentworth Avenue when he accidentally dropped his keys on the ground around 2:15 p.m.

That's when someone picked up the keys, took the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said the vehicle was found a short time later, down the street. Nothing was stolen from inside.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

