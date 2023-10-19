Shedd Aquarium rockhopper penguin chick takes first swim in full colony habitat: VIDEO

The Shedd Aquarium's newest rockhopper penguin chick took its first swim with the full penguin colony.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium's newest rockhopper penguin chick has taken its first swim with the full penguin colony.

Cameras were there to record the milestone. The penguin chick appeared to enjoy the new pool, swimming and splashing around.

The hatchling was the first rockhopper penguin to hatch at the Shedd Aquarium in eight years when it was born in June, the aquarium said in a news release Thursday.

The chick had previously swam in smaller habitat before joining in the colony in the main habitat.

The aquarium has yet to determine the gender of the bird, but when they do there will be a process to name the penguin.

Guests can visit the Shedd Aquarium to see the colony of rockhopper penguins, along with Magellanic penguins, which are the other species of penguins housed there.

