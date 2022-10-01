Chicago shooting: 4-year-old boy seriously injured by gunfire while in car with mother

Chicago police said a child was injured in a shooting on the Southwest Side Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by gunfire while in a car with his mother Friday night on the Southwest Side.

Police said the boy's mother was driving her white SUV northbound in the 4400-block of West Marquette Road in West Lawn when a man in the back seat of a red sedan opened fire.

The woman's 4-year-old son was struck in the head and taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Police said three other children in the SUV at the time but no additional injuries were reported.

No one is currently in custody and an investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

Police said the red sedan may be a Charger or Mustang.