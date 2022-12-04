1 of 2 men who died after Austin shooting, crash ID'd by Cook County officials

Chicago police said 2 people died and a third was critically injured in the Austin crash, shooting

An Austin shooting in Chicago left two men killed and a woman critically hurt in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of two people who died after a shooting and crash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday night has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday morning that 29-year-old Xavier Lofton of Bellwood was killed in the incident, which also left a 36-year-old man dead and a 29-year-old woman in critical condition.

Chicago police said two people were driving on South Cicero Avenue when someone inside a beige SUV began firing toward that first car at about 11:17 p.m.

Police said Lofton was struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he later died. A 29-year-old woman in that same car was also hit by the gunfire and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police also said a 36-year-old man was caught in the crossfire and shot in the back. He crashed into several other cars not far from where the shooting started.

He was also taken to Mt. Sinai, where he died, police said.

Chicago police said no one is in custody as detectives continue their investigation.

