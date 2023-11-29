There's new video of an Avondale shooting in Chicago that injured an innocent bystander in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Avondale gun battle that injured innocent bystander caught on camera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's new video on Wednesday morning of several suspects wanted for aggravated battery with a gun in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

The incident caught on camera happened in the Avondale neighborhood's 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue back in September.

Investigators said the men seen in the video engaged in a running gun battle, and an innocent bystander was shot in the leg.

If you recognize the people involved, police want you to call them.

Further information was not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood