Back of the Yards shooting victim, 24, remembered as soccer star, volunteer

Chicago police say no one is in custody in deadly shooting

Chicago shooting victim Carlos Sanchez, who was killed on South Hoyne Avenue in Back of the Yards, is being remembered as a soccer star and volunteer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Back of the Yards community is remembering the life of a former high school soccer star, who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Police say 24-year-old Carlos Sanchez was shot multiple times Monday evening, in the 4900-block of South Hoyne Avenue.

He excelled on the soccer field at Back of the Yards College Prep. He was also involved with the nonprofit Buddy's Helpers, giving back to his community through service.

The founder of that organization said he is heartbroken.

"Being able to give yourselves up to help enhance the lives of others, he did that on the field, helping his teammates win, so from a school pride standpoint, but then when you think about all the stuff that he did off the field, enhancing the lives of people he never met," said Joe Trost, director of Buddy's Helpers.

The boys' soccer team made an Instagram post, writing in part:

"Aside from his decorated playing career, Carlos is described by his past teachers and coaches as disciplined, humble, and empathetic to the world around him.

"Our collective hearts ache for his grieving family who are dealing with the loss of such a pure soul."

Chicago police say no one is in custody, as the shooting remains under investigation.

