Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Back of the Yards, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 1:46AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the South Side on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4900 block of South Hoyne Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was shot multiple times, police said. The victim was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

