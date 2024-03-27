Teen boy critically injured in Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically injured on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The teen was standing in the 800-block of West 52nd Street just after 11:35 a.m. in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, when two male suspects approached on foot and opened fire, police said.

The boy was shot in the chest and arms, according to CPD.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

RELATED: Prospect Heights police seek public's help IDing suspects who fired shots at storefront | Video

The suspects got away, traveling east, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and no one was in custody later Wednesday.

Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood