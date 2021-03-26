Chicago shooting: 8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people were shot, one fatally, in a mass shooting at a gathering in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood Friday morning, police said.The shooting occurred in the 2500-block West 79th Street at about 12:08 a.m., police said. The victims were at a gathering when police said two male suspects opened fire inside.A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.Seven other people were wounded in the shooting.A 41-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and transported to a hospital in serious condition.A 22-year-old man was shot in the left knee and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in fair condition.A 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and transported to a hospital in serious condition.Another 28-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the leg.A 32-year-old man transported himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital after being shot in the back.A 27-year-old man transported himself to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head.An eighth person self-transported to Roseland Hospital and was transferred to Advocate Christ Hospital after being wounded.Several weapons were recovered on the scene, police said. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.