Bridgeport shooting: Man shot during argument inside Buffalo Wings and Rings restaurant

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 6, 2024 1:56PM
Chicago police said a man was critically wounded in a shooting inside the Buffalo Wings and Rings restaurant Friday night.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now fighting for his life after he was shot inside a Bridgeport restaurant on Friday night.

At about 11:25 p.m., Chicago police said the 32-year-old victim was approached by two other men inside the Buffalo Wings and Rings near 34th and Halsted.

The men began arguing and one of them shot the victim and ran out, police said.

The man sustained multiple gunshots to the body and was rushed to the hospital where he was last listed in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.

