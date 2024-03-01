Chicago shooting: No one injured in South Side shootout near vehicle, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No one was injured in a shootout between two people on Chicago's South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said a person was outside in the 3100-block of South Indiana Avenue just before 6:15 a.m., when they saw a male individual standing near a vehicle.

When the person approached, there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The male individual got into a waiting vehicle nearby.

No one was injured, and no one is in custody.

Chicago detectives are investigating the incident.

