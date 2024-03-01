Chicago shooting 2nd bystander dies after 4 shot in Greater Grand Crossing

A second bystander died days after a shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, with one suspect facing murder charges.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second bystander died after a shooting Monday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

A total of four people were shot at about 5:41 p.m. in the 7100-block of South State Street, police said.

Jon Rucker, 47, was shot in the head, as he used a nearby ATM and according to the medical examiner's office, died Wednesday, the Chicago Sun-Times said.

Simon Brown, 59, was also killed while buying his wife a lottery ticket at a nearby store.

Chicago police said 53-year-old Trivell Pruitt has been charged with first degree murder after opening fire, during an argument with another man. That man was also wounded in the leg, police said.

Thursday, a judge ordered Pruitt be held in jail while he awaits trial. He's expected back in court March 19 for preliminary hearing.

Police are still searching for a second shooter.

Meanwhile, a vigil is planned Friday at a church in Grand Crossing.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report

