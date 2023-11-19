A Chicago shooting Sunday left 2 boys dead on East 89th Place in the city's Burnside neighborhood, CPD said.

Burnside shooting: 2 boys found shot to death in South Side alley, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two boys were found shot to death in a South Side alley Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The boys were found in the 800-block of East 89th Place in the city's Burnside neighborhood just before 2:30 p.m., CPD said.

They were pronounced dead on the scene by Chicago fire officials.

No one was in custody later Sunday.

Area Two Detectives Are Investigating.

So far this weekend, 22 people were shot in Chicago, four fatally. A number of those shot were under 18.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

