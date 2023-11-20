WATCH LIVE

Burnside shooting: 2 boys, 14, found shot to death in South Side alley, Chicago police say

Monday, November 20, 2023 11:04AM
A Chicago shooting Sunday left two 14-year-old boys dead on East 89th Place in the city's Burnside neighborhood, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 14-year-old boys were found shot to death in a South Side alley Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The boys were found in the 800-block of East 89th Place in the city's Burnside neighborhood just before 2:30 p.m., CPD said.

They were pronounced dead on the scene by Chicago fire officials.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area Two Detectives Are Investigating.

So far this weekend, 22 people were shot in Chicago, four fatally. A number of those shot were under 18.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

