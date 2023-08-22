Burnside shooting: SWAT standoff sparked by suspects firing at vehicle, Chicago police say

An hours-long Burnside SWAT standoff on South Ellis Street was sparked by suspects firing at a vehicle in a Chicago shooting, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By early Tuesday morning, there had been a heavy Chicago police presence on the South Side for hours, after a shooting investigation turned into a standoff, CPD said.

While on patrol, officers saw multiple male suspects shooting at a vehicle just after 9:45 p.m. in the 9100-block of South Ellis Street in the city's Burnside neighborhood, police said.

The vehicle drove away, and police apprehended two of the suspects. A handgun was recovered, police said.

A possible third suspect fled the scene into a nearby home.

SWAT responded and remained on the scene as of about 3:20 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was in his own home, or if he knew whose it was.

CPD said they did not believe anyone else was inside.

