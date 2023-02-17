Man injured in Calumet Heights shooting during attempted robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery as he was backing into his garage Thursday night in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood, CPD said.

The man was in his vehicle just after 9:45 p.m. in the 9300-block of South Jeffery Boulevard when two male suspects armed with guns approached him, police said.

The suspects tried to rob the man, but the man got out of the vehicle and ran away, CPD said. That's when they shot him before also leaving the scene, according to police.

RELATED: $50K reward offered for arrest of man who robbed 2 Chicago mail carriers wearing fuzzy slippers

The victim was shot twice in the torso, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical center in fair condition.

No one was in custody Friday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood