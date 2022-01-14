Chicago shooting: Man critically injured, girl, 3, graced in Chatham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side critically injured a man and also injured a child Thursday night.Police said at about 7:20 p.m. a 26-year-old man and 3-year-old girl were in a car when they pulled up alongside another vehicle and someone inside of it pulled a gun and fired shots at them.The victims' car then crashed into a parked car in the 300-block of East 79th Street.The man was shot in the face and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The child was grazed on the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.