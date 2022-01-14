chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man critically injured, girl, 3, graced in Chatham

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side critically injured a man and also injured a child Thursday night.

Police said at about 7:20 p.m. a 26-year-old man and 3-year-old girl were in a car when they pulled up alongside another vehicle and someone inside of it pulled a gun and fired shots at them.

RELATED: 2 boys, 14, killed in separate Chicago shootings on same day

The victims' car then crashed into a parked car in the 300-block of East 79th Street.

The man was shot in the face and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The child was grazed on the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamgreater grand crossingcar crashchicago shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Pregnant woman killed in Englewood shooting ID'd
2 boys, 14, killed in separate Chicago shootings on same day
Boy, 14, killed in Near West Side shooting
Cook Co. Sheriff's deputies injure man during South Shore shootout
TOP STORIES
CPS students planning walkout to protest return to school
New Illinois law could save you money when trading in car
Pregnant woman killed in Englewood shooting ID'd
Metra train strikes pedestrian in downtown Chicago
Illinois judge under fire after tossing rape conviction
Wicker Park lost wedding ring returned to owner
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Show More
Illinois election season officially kicks off
Evanston selects recipients for reparations housing program
Gulliver's Pizza in West Ridge closing after more than 50 years
IL reports 37,048 new COVID cases, 142 deaths
IL SOS closing driver services facilities for extra week
More TOP STORIES News